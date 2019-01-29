Local basketball coach resigns after violating social media policy with students

Hear the audio recording from the high school principal, today on FOX13 News at 6.
A basketball coach at a high school in Memphis has stepped down.
The principal for Cordova High School left messages for parents informing them of the decision.
The message said the coach violated Shelby County Schools’ policy regarding the social media communication with students.
He said the matter was reported and it is under investigation.
SCS officials released the following statement:
"A former Cordova High School basketball coach resigned in November 2018 following accusations of violating the District’s policy regarding social media communication with students. The District followed all required reporting procedures while the matter was investigated."
The coach is no longer with Cordova High school or Shelby County Schools.
