0 Local bishop urging congregation to boycott Memphis dollar stores due to ongoing trash issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local bishop is urging his congregation to boycott Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in the Mid-South because of the ongoing issues of garbage not being picked up.

Uncollected garbage is still visible at the Dollar Tree on Lamar Avenue as FOX13 crews spotted a rodent run in front of the dumpster.

Trash spilled out at one Family Dollar on Summer Avenue.

The problem of uncollected garbage at some stores in the African American community has prompted a local bishop to tell his parishioners to boycott the convenience store giant.

"I am telling them if they are not keeping up the properties in their neighborhood then don't shop there," said World Redeemer Outreach Ministries Bishop James Ivery.

Some Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores got the memo from corporate. The garbage was picked up at multiple stores in the area and nearby dumpsters.

The vice president of corporate investors emailed FOX13 to say the company is “focused on ensuring that trash issues are addressed and eliminated.”

However, Ivery is still not satisfied.

“We don’t put up with this,” he said. “Rats and roaches infesting in the garbage cans where our children are in our community.”

The Shelby County Health Department has cited 11 stores to environmental court.

Ivery told FOX13 if environmental court does not hold the company accountable, he will ask other members of the clergy to join the boycott.

"I have trash service here. They come and pick it up every week. Why can't they pick up theirs? I know they have much more money than I do," said Ivery.

Local activist Patricia Rogers said she will ask the 100 members of the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Alliance to join the boycott.

Memphis city councilmember Pat Robinson will conference call with the corporation this week in an attempt to address the issue.

