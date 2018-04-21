0 Local business creates Facebook ad, offers reward to catch robbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One local business is hoping they can solve their own crime.

This week, robbers broke into a Frazier liquor store and stole more than two thousand dollars worth of cash and liquor.

The store is now sponsoring ads on Facebook, with surveillance pictures of the suspect and a $1,000 reward.

The black and white photos show the thieves that broke into Gordin’s Liquor and Wine in Frayser on Wednesday.

“I can't believe they did this. I'm right across the street haven't heard anything about it,” said Romeo Moore, who works nearby.

The robbers are apparently tequila fans. They got away with cigarettes $725 in cash, and more than $1,600 worth of tequila.

“Something needs to be done about theft,” said Dave.

The MPD is working the case, but the business is taking matters into their own hands with a FB ad targeting hundreds of Memphians.

“Everybody's on Facebook, from the littlest kids to the biggest,” said Moore.

Moore and others think the social media solution is a smart one.

“They got to do more than just wait on the police. So I think it's a good move,” said Dave.

While police continue their formal investigation, the Facebook ad will continue until the suspects are caught.

“Somebody want that money, they are going to hurry up and call. I wish I knew who he was I would call for him,” said Moore.

FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department to see what they thought of the tactic by the local business, but we never heard back.

