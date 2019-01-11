An owner of a Memphis business is charged with sexual battery of an employee.
Johnny Stinson is the president of Stinson industrial.
Memphis police were called to his home on South Front Street on Jan. 10
According to court records, his housekeeper told police he fondled her and made unwanted advances.
She said he asked her to sit down on the couch and started inappropriately touching her.
The victim told him to stop but he did not until his wife called, police said.
Stinson refused to give investigators a statement.
