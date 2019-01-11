0 Local business owner facing child porn charges, accused of secretly filming female employees

HERNANDO, Miss. - A local business owner is now facing child pornography charges one week after police located a hidden camera inside the women’s restroom.

David Moore, 23, was taken into custody on Jan. 3 after a former employee at Moore Advanced told Hernando police there was a hidden camera located in the employee restroom that only female employees use.

The former employee – Sholonda Williams -- told FOX13 she noticed the device after starting to work there in November, but when it remained there for two months and began blinking, she knew something was wrong.

Williams quit her job immediately after discovering the USB adapter was actually a security camera.

“I do now have a fear of public restrooms,” Williams said. “I’m horribly afraid of public restrooms.”

And now, Moore is facing additional charges stemming from the contents of that camera – along with two others found in the building.

Police told FOX13 there are more than 15 victims caught on camera, and the investigation into those recordings is just beginning.

Chief Scott Worsham said the recordings found on that USB device date back more than a year ago, and detectives have just scratched the surface.

“There is a lot of information that has to be gone through by our detectives and computer forensic people that we have looking at this,” said Worsham.

The child recorded on one of the videos was under 14-years-old, according to investigators.

Worsham would not speculate if there were any other images of children on the device.

“The evidence that our detectives recovered depict pictures of an underage child,” said Worsham.

Moore is the CEO of Moore Advanced, a temp agency located on Highway 51. He was arrested at his home Thursday night.

His attorney, Martin Zummach, claims the former employee who located the device may have had ulterior motives in the investigation.

Zummach issued the following statement regarding the charges he is facing:

"Mr. Moore is guilty of no crime. Mr. Moore is being persecuted by a disgruntled former employee who has proudly admitted in her media interviews last week that she contacted civil lawyers before calling law enforcement to inform them of what she supposedly found in a bathroom. She was more concerned with financial gain rather than the protection of her co-employees if she really felt anyone was ever in danger. The motivation of her financial gain should be clear by the circumstances.”

Police said the toughest part about the investigation has been tracking down the alleged victims.

“At this point, I feel we have a very strong case. Our detectives have worked tirelessly going over this evidence and it is a lot,” said Worsham.

Moore was released from jail on a $200,000 bond.

