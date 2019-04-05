0 Local businesses, players dealing with fallout after AAF folds in middle of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The surprise folding of the Alliance of American Football league left a lot of things in limbo.

In Memphis, many players and vendors are picking up the pieces after the week’s big news suddenly meant the end of the Memphis Express.

The league announced this week that it would be ceasing business operations, effective immediately.

FOX13 spoke with a player who learned he was charged $2,000 for a hotel after the announcement, but he is not the only one dealing with the aftermath.

Kelly English, owner of The Second Line restaurant, said he is still owed several hundred dollars for a Mardi Gras event held for the Express.

“The contracted us to bring some Po-boys, king cakes and we did that. And they still owe us the bill for that,” English said.

Louis Martin, of Uncle Lou’s Chicken, ran a stand at the games at the Liberty Bowl. He said it didn’t make too much money, but it was good seeing professional football back in Memphis.

Several former players also took to Twitter.

Adrien Robinson said he was left with a $2,500 bill for a team hotel stay after the news. Quarterback Brandon Silvers, meanwhile, has a tryout with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

English said despite the setback, it is tough seeing so many looking for work so suddenly.

The AAF said now all players are authorized to sign with the NFL or other leagues.

