0 Local businessman Wei Chen remembered as true Memphian after being killed in plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Well-known Memphis businessman Wei Chen was one of the four people killed in a plane crash that was headed from Atlanta to the Memphis area.

And people from across the Mid-South are remembering the man as being a true community leader.

Former Memphis city councilman Harold Collins said Chen was a true Memphian with a sense of adventure and passion for giving back the community.

“He loved our city so much and he called Memphis home and we are going to treasure the things he did for us and I believe that now he’s in a better place,” said Collins.

Collins is still processing the news that his friend is gone.

“This is something you never would expect and I’m sure all of Memphis and all the people who have met him and got in contact with him are reminiscing on some of the good things they have experienced with him,” said Collins.

Chen moved to Memphis in 1996 to pursue an MBA at the University of Memphis.

He started his own business Sunshine Enterprise, then learned how to fly planes.

In 2011, he became the first Chinese pilot to travel the world on a single engine plane. He visited 40 cities to raise $250,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chen said the following when he came back from his trip.

“I’m not a hero I’m just a regular Memphis citizen blessed with the opportunity to fulfill the dream of my own,” said Chen.

A humble man who always spent lots of time in the community, but always made time for his hobby of traveling and flying planes.

“Want to keep his memory alive knowing that he died doing what he loves to do flying, we respect him we are going to miss him,” said Collins.

Sunshine Enterprises, the company founded by Chen in 1998 in Memphis, released the following statement following the plane crash:

"Yesterday, a plane registered to our CEO, Wei Chen, crashed in the Atlanta area. Wei, our COO John Chen, our Heli Americas CEO Bruce Pelynio, and our Controller Danielle Mitchell were all on board and did not survive the crash. There were no other passengers on the plane. Wei and John have no familial relation to one another. Please keep the families and employees of our leadership team in your thoughts and prayers. Our company is grieving, but we are confident that Sunshine Enterprise will persevere and will continue to serve our customers in the way they expect. With dedication and with care. This is exactly what our leadership team would expect us to do. We will continue to update the media regularly. At this time and through the Christmas holiday, please respect the privacy of our leaders’ families, friends, and employees. Thank you for your condolences during this difficult time."

St. Jude officials also released a statement following Chen's death:

“All of us at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Mr. Chen’s passing. Our prayers and thoughts remain with his family this holiday season. Mr. Chen had a true passion for flying and he knew how to make the most of it. As a devoted supporter of St. Jude he used his passion to help our mission soar by raising more than $250,000 during his flight around the globe and he helped introduce St. Jude to the people of China in support of our global outreach efforts.” – Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

