0 Local campus police cracking down on drivers for speeding, not wearing seat belts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As summer traveling begins, campus police officers at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will be on the lookout for seatbelt violations.

UT Health Science PD told FOX13 the number of seat violations have increased the last three years in their jurisdiction.

Police said they take traffic violations very seriously in their area. They are partnered with MPD to patrol.

UT Health Science Center Campus Police helps monitor traffic in a very busy part of the city.

Chief Anthony Berryhill said since he became police chief three years ago, he’s made it an obligation to participate in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Berryhill said his officers not only keep students safe but the people who live and work in the area safe as well.

“We want people to realize we are campus police, but we are police officers,” Berryhill said.

According to numbers from the state, 299 people died in Tennessee traffic crashes last year did not have a seat belt on.

That number represents approximately 29 percent of the state’s total traffic fatalities in 2018.

“Since we have been here we have issued approximately 300 tickets for people not wearing seatbelts as they go through the Medical District corridor,” Berryhill said.

Berryhill said in 2018 the number increased by four percent.

“We are going to continue to do our part and educate the public on the importance of wearing those seatbelts, so that we can help eliminate and prevent serious injuries and/or death,” Berryhill said.

Berryhill said his officers are also watching for people who are speeding near the campus.

