0 Local CBD retailer says they disagree with MS health warning

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - CBD retailers are reacting to a warning issued by Mississippi health leaders about the dangers of CBD.

Maria Bryant, who works at "Your CBD Store" in Southaven, says customers just need to know what to look out for.

Bryant told FOX13, "we do agree that consumers should know the difference between a really bad CBD product and a high quality CBD product. You don't know what you are getting when it is third party sold."

Top officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Health issued a warning saying there is currently no federal or state oversight for products containing CBD.

Related: Despite countless CBD oils in Tennessee, FDA has only approved 1

Those agencies also stressed that until there are scientific studies and oversight, it is not safe to use CBD oil regardless of where you purchase it.

Bryant disagreed and said the company she works for goes to great lengths to test its products through a third party lab.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She told FOX13, you look for a reputable label from a company. Look for the GR code and the ingredients that are in the products. You can go to the GR code and look at the ingredients. We stand behind our products because we get them third party tested."

According to state much of the problem comes with much of a trouble comes from CBD oil that is spiked with illegal drugs

Bryant said to avoid that, stick with the store that sells strictly quality CBD products.

"It is best to go with a brick-and-mortar location so you can make sure that you can ask the right questions and reputable company to make sure that you're to make sure that you're getting quality CBD products."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.