0 Local cemetery vandalized, dozens of graves destroyed

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family members were upset to find tombstones knocked over and piles of dirt covering headstones at a South Memphis cemetery.

The manager of New Park Cemetery located near Horn Lake Road said they are working to fix up the area.

But FOX13 found severe damage to the area, including destroyed graves.

It appears that a huge car drove through and damaged these graves at the New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake road. You can see the track marks filled up with water. Another grave has a pile of dirt covering it @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/xb8seqpIav — Jacque Masse (@massereports) December 31, 2018

Dozens of graves at the cemetery are completely destroyed. There are deep track marks in the grass, which appeared to come from a large vehicle driving through the plots.

Family and friends rushed to the cemetery worried about what the graves of their loved ones looked like after seeing the original post on social media.

“I was freaking out, it’s terrible that someone could think it’s okay to do something like this – whatever their mindset is,” said Pamela Campbell.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Campbell told FOX13 she went to check on her cousin’s grave. Luckily, it was untouched.

However, other graves were not as lucky – knocked over and lying in the mud.

Hal Mandelman, the general manager of the cemetery, said he believes a car drove through the cemetery.

People who have loved ones buried at New Park cemetery are outraged that graves are buried underneath dirt and were knocked over. The manager said he is unsure if vandals are responsible but tells me they have crews working to clean up the area. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/zW1y50C5dy — Jacque Masse (@massereports) December 31, 2018

Mandelman said cerws are working on clearing up the mess. He also told FOX13 that if there are any damages, you can contact them and they will pay for the repairs.

You can reach the cemetery at 901-785-7150.

Below is the full statement from cemetery officials:

"We are aware of areas within the cemetery that appears to have had some vandalism to the area and are working on repairing and straightening the area as the inclement weather allows. It is important to assure families that we are available to answer questions as well as correct any issues you may have through our website at www.newpark.net or call our office during regular office hours. We will continue to monitor and work on areas as the weather allows and continue to strive to keep improving New Park Cemetery."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.