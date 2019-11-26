Local child sex offender faces 148 years in prison, DA says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A child sex offender has been found guilty, again.
Jerry Carter Sr., 44, was found guilty of raping a child. Friday, a jury found the truck driver guilty of ten felony counts against children under the age of ten.
Those counts include three counts each of rape, incest, and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and one count neglect.
The incidents happened between June 2007 and November 2009.
Carter has been previously listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for sex crimes against children.
He faces up to 148 years in prison when he's sentenced in January. He is still in prison.
