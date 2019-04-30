Local choir students who performed at Carnegie Hall receive warm welcome home

A big-time welcome home for the Cordova High School choir team as they returned to Memphis after performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
A total of 78 students performed Saturday night.
When they returned home, a full welcome committee, signs included, greeted them at the Memphis International Airport.
VIDEO: @FOX13Memphis was the only Memphis at the airport for this warm welcome for the Cordova HS mixed choir! The group just performed at Carnegie Hall in NYC! We’ll have the highlights on #FOX13GMM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/lfl6NeztDQ— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) April 30, 2019
After their performance, they received a full 5-minute standing ovation in one of the most prestigious concert halls in the world, according to a member of the booster club.
The program took three choirs to perform, the Men’s Chorale, Concert Singers and Combined Choir.
Each choir scored the highest of all 30 participating choirs from the nation as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. They were also named the favorite of all judges.
The choir director told FOX13 they were chosen after a performance of them singing "If I can help somebody" last April in remembrance of Dr. King's assassination went viral.
It was a once in a lifetime experience.
The choir paid for the entire trip through fundraisers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 7 victims identified by TBI, suspect captured after 'horrific' slaying at two Tennessee homes
- 'I told you I was going to kill you.' Man accused of killing Memphis mom had violent criminal past
- Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}