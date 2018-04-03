0 Local church bus driver sentenced for raping 10-year-old

A Covington church bus driver will spend decades in jail after being found guilty of raping a child.

Edwin Austin Burgess was sentenced to 25 years on the Rape of a Child count, eight years for each count of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and eleven months and 29 days for the Indecent Exposure count.

Back in June of 2017, Burgess was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl. The girl told police Burgess performed a sexual act on her and forced her to touch him inappropriately.

In the affidavit, a Covington PD Detective wrote that a mother called the police department after her 9-year-old said, "I need to tell you something."

The 9-year-old girl was not a physical victim of Burgess, according to the affidavit, but heard a story from her 10-year-old friend, who was a victim.

Police contacted the 10-year-old, who told them Burgess asked her and another girl to go to the bathroom in front of him. The alleged incident happened at Central Christian Church.

Police said Burgess also tried to get the two little girls to play truth or dare.

The 10-year-old also told police Burgess "dared her to ride home on the bus naked." The report states the girl replied, "No, because my mother would not like that." Burgess allegedly responded, "No one will tell, plus the bus windows are dark so no one will see."

After the truth or dare, the girl told detectives Burgess was alone in the church basement with the other 10-year-old victim.

