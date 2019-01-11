Local church congregation raising money to help furloughed federal workers

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Right now, there is no end in sight for the government shutdown, as talks between the president and leading Democrats seemed to have stalled.
And the effects of that hold out are about to be felt tomorrow. For many furloughed federal employees, they will miss a paycheck tomorrow.
However, Mid-South communities are trying to get their own through the tough times.
One local church raised money to help its members who have been furloughed.
A few members of Oak Grove Missionary Church work for the IRS and other government agencies.
And they told FOX13 the past few weeks have been stressful, not knowing when the shutdown will end.
That is why members of their congregation wanted to step in and help.
