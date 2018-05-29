Local church gets ready to feed children in the Memphis area for the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church pastor, Dr. Jason L. Turner says the church is prepared to feed as many children as possible this summer.
"It's immensely important there are 51,000 people 18-years-old and younger who are food insecure,” Turner said.
The church is set to begin feeding children this week and will continue until August 3rd.
Trending stories:
- Couple unknowingly plans to propose to each other at Memphis Zoo on same day
- Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party
- All city of Memphis employees to make more than $15 minimum wage
- Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
“They don't know where their next meal is coming from,” Turner said.
Turner said many children who live near the church depend on free or reduced lunch during the school year.
Next week, more than 50 sites across Memphis will provide meals for children with food given to them by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services.
"We can’t wait a week because the need is here,” Turner said.
On the USDA.gov site FOX13 counted more than 20 sites that will also serve breakfast to children 18 and younger.
The USDA is also providing food to the Shelby County Summer Food Program.
Turner says Wednesday morning starting at 11 until 2 Mississippi Boulevard hopes to feed as many children that will show up.
"You are welcome to come and get a hot meal, nutritious meal during those hours Monday through Friday,” Turner said.
The church says there is no registration needed for children to eat.
Click here to learn where other Summer Food sites are in Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}