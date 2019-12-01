Local church gives away gas to 100 people

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Worshipers from a local church gave away more than $1,500 worth of gas Saturday to people across the Mid-South.
Volunteers from the historical Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Covington made sure drivers in the first 100 cars received $15 dollars worth of gasoline a piece.
Church organizers said this is something they wanted to do after Thanksgiving to help families who really need it.
"This is our second year of having our gas giveaway and it's just in the vision of helping the people ... we started last year with 150," said Sr. Pastor Shawn Moses. "This is something that bless the community in such an impactful way that we wanted to continue it on…"
"So here we are and our prayer is that every year we can give back to the community"
The people receiving that act of kindness said this is a great way to start off the holiday season.
C-Town Market is where volunteers filled up the tanks.
"It's a move from God and I love it and I thank God for the pastor that is Canaan Baptist church, and he's doing good work for the community," said Ernestine Powell, recipient.
Church organizers said this gas giveaway is one of many activities planned for the church's 151 anniversary.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead after double shooting at barbershop in downtown Memphis
- Southwest Memphis barricade ends peacefully, police say
- 2 children killed in crash on Thanksgiving day, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}