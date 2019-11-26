  • Local church giving away $15 worth of gas Saturday

    Updated:

    COVINGTON, Tenn. - One local church is celebrating their 151 anniversary by giving away gas this Saturday.

    Historical Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Covington, Tennessee, released Monday that at 11 a.m. Saturday, members of their church will give away $15 worth of gas to 100 cars.

    Senior Pastor Shawn Moses said it is to celebrate the church's anniversary, which is Sunday. 

    The event will be at the C-Town Market on US 51 N.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories