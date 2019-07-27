0 Local church helping push families to get students healthy for the upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County School district could miss out on thousands, if not millions, in funding because of the number of students who miss the first 29 days of school, according to educators.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is sharing a flyer all over social media.

Educators told FOX13 it’s important for public school students to be in class on day one to keep public schools from losing anymore much needed funding. Several SCS teachers said they never have all of their students present on the first day of school.

Education professional Eric Dunn said most parents keep their children home until after Labor Day.

Dunn said the more than 20 days missed by the student not only affects the student in the classroom, but in the long run it can cost schools funding dollars awarded by the state.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dunn said first day attendance is important for SCS, especially since the passing of the Tennessee Education Voucher.

"The first 20 days, the district collects the data on the enrollment and of course it's a lot of money lost," Dunn said.

Dr. Jason Lawrence Turner, pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, said his church is pushing a campaign he hopes parents will buy into – called “Day One.”

"Day One is our push to galvanize our community around students and parents to make sure they show up on day one," he said.

Turner said his church is providing all the resources needed to make sure students are ready for the upcoming first day of school.

That includes immunizations and other health exams.

On Saturday, the church is hosting a back-to-school drive that will provide resources for students that stretch beyond backpacks, paper and pencils.

"There will be vision screenings, hearing screenings, some seminars for students," said Turner.

Turner said the goal is to make sure students are healthy and remain healthy throughout the year.

He credits the power of partnership for affording parents this opportunity to get students ready for school.

On Monday, Shelby County Schools will release information about more opportunities for parents to get their children immunization shots.

The drive goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.