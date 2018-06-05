  • Local church hosting free summer camp

    Looking for a summer camp for your children? 

    One local church might be the perfect fit. 

    According to the City of Memphis daily bulletin,

    Longstreet United Methodist Church will host a Free Summer Day Camp from June 4th until July 26th. The camp is open to rising 1st - 6th Graders and will be open from 9am to 3pm, Monday through Thursday.

    You may register your child(ren) at Longstreet UMC, 5268 Airways Blvd, on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    For more information, contact Leesa Downs at (901) 346-0552 or longstreetumc@bellsouth.net.

