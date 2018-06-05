Local church hosting free summer camp

Looking for a summer camp for your children?
One local church might be the perfect fit.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to the City of Memphis daily bulletin,
Longstreet United Methodist Church will host a Free Summer Day Camp from June 4th until July 26th. The camp is open to rising 1st - 6th Graders and will be open from 9am to 3pm, Monday through Thursday.
You may register your child(ren) at Longstreet UMC, 5268 Airways Blvd, on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Leesa Downs at (901) 346-0552 or longstreetumc@bellsouth.net.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}