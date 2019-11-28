0 Local church provides meals, haircuts and more for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Providing an all-around Thanksgiving experience to those in need was the goal at First Baptist Church Broad in Memphis today.

They served meals and delivered to those not able to come to the church. But, there was much more.

An extremely busy kitchen, several tables filled with clothes, and fellowship like none other were available.

Members of the church celebrated Thanksgiving by giving back at the church's 20th annual Feed The Need.

Charles Lampkin could barely express his thankfulness for the church's giving.

"Can you imagine the undertaking pastor Norman and his congregation go through in terms of preparation," Lampkin said.

People were able to receive hot meals, hot showers, and clothes.

Barbers and hairstylists also donated their services.

Pastor Keith Norman said by the end of Thanksgiving week more than 1,500 people were fed.

"We are doing more than feeding the flesh. We are feeding the spirit today," Norman said.

Lampkin said he's thankful for so much most of all others being a blessing to those in need.

"It's the fact that you care enough to come out here to highlight what's going on here in Binghampton," Lampkin said.

