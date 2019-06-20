0 Local churches offering free mental health counseling following deadly shooting, protests in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Behavioral specialists said people from all over the city of Memphis have come to them for counseling a week after U.S. Marshals killed a man in Frayser.

This week, Frayser churches are offering their spaces to for people in need of counseling after a violent protest followed a deadly shooting last week.

Educational psychiatrist Dr. Karen Street told FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre this week she and other mental health professionals have made great strides in correcting a community mental health issue.

"Lots of anger, there are some feelings of guilt and shame,” Street said.

Street said the violent protest that followed Brandon Webber’s shooting death is a prime example of people being fed up.

"Living in a situation where you feel unheard, where you feel like your resources are not there,” Street said.

Street explained the importance of treating someone after a traumatic event such as the chaos last week. She said receiving counseling is most important to making sure the problem of violent reaction is eradicated before it worsens.

"Even one session can be helpful to someone to get their story out,” Street said.

Behavioral specialists told FOX13 the violent events in Frayser last week may have affected people in more ways than one.

"This situation is not only localized to Frayser. We have had people come from across the city all the way in South Memphis,” Street said.

Street said there is a need for more counselors.

Right now, they are receiving a lot of help from social work students from the University of Memphis.

"Some of the state mental health workers are being released by the state, some counseling free of charge,” Street said.

Below is a list of churches offering to counsel:

Innovation Church, 3925 Overton Crossing

Promise Land Church, 3430 Overton Crossing

Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church, 3857 Schoolfield Road

Lifeline to Success,1647 Dellwood Ave.

Pursuit of God Transformation Center, 3121 Signal St.

Breath of Life Christian Center, 3795 Frayser Raleigh Rd.

If you are a counselor who wants to donate services, you can call 901-209-5010 to participate.

