0 Local churches offering training to help others find jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In response to a report released last week about the poverty in Memphis worsening, a group of Memphis churches are offering job development training this weekend.

The Memphis Christian Pastors Network in Partnership with the Memphis Chamber of Commerce are beginning a series of opportunities to offer people jobs paying $15 or more.

Pastor James Kirkwood said there is always an opportunity to turn a negative into a positive.

"Most of us have seen the poverty report that came out a week ago and that poverty report shows that Memphis didn't fair so well," Kirkwood said.

Last week a report released showed the poverty rate in Memphis is at 27.8 percent this year.

An uptick from 24 percent last year.

Kirkwood said the best way to turn things around is to prepare people to get and keep good paying jobs.

"If you are 18 to 35, 18 to 40 and you need a job that is who we are targeting. Male and female," Kirkwood said.

Saturday, the Memphis Christian Pastors Network and the Memphis Chamber of Commerce will Station themselves at three churches across the city.

The job training will prepare people to get on the spot interviews during a job fair October 30.

Associate Pastor Eron Stephens with Golden Gate Cathedral is one of the churches opening their doors to host people in need of the job training this Saturday.

"Make sure they know how to go through mock interviews. We are going to assist people in writing resumes, and we'll talk about people dressing for success because that's only half of the battle," Stephens said.

Kirkwood said the job training and career fair are both open to everyone no matter their past.

"There will be felony friendly companies there. So, don't let that steer you away," Kirkwood said.

Golden Gate Cathedral at 3240 James Road, 2nd Presbyterian at 4055 Poplar Avenue, And Healing Cathedral at 4523 Elvis Presley Blvd will host the job training Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 3.

To sign up, click here



