Local churches open up their doors to give people a warm, safe place to stay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another cold night in the Mid-South leaves many struggling to find a warm place to stay, but a network of churches is stepping up to help.

Room in the Inn isn't just one shelter. It's a network of 55 congregations across the city from Germantown to East Memphis.

These churches open their doors each night to those in need of a meal and a safe place to sleep.

Kareem Holliman, has been homeless for two years and told FOX13 these colds nights are a little bit warmer thanks to Room in the Inn.

"A lot of people don't understand what homelessness is. Its not people on drugs, everyone's not mean, we just need help you know, and this place is that."

Lisa Anderson, Executive Director of Room in the Inn, said this week's sudden cold snap has them almost reaching capacity.

Anderson said they prioritize women and children, but sometimes they have t o turn people away.

"Its really hard. It is really hard for our volunteers who come here to help us to see people go back out the door, especially during this week its difficult, so we do our best not to turn anybody away this week," said Anderson.

She said most churches find ways to add a few more beds.

Congregations in the program also provide transportation to and from their church downtown.

The organization also said they're looking for more churches to join the network, so they can shelter more people in the winter.

For more information about Room in the Inn you can visit: https://www.roomintheinn-memphis.org/

