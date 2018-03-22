Local city ranked top 6 'Murder Capitals' in America, study says

A new study ranking the murder capital of Americas has multiple Mid-South cities ranked, however, it might not be the order you think.
According to the study done by Neighborhood Scout, "Our crime research reveals the 30 cities in America with the highest number of murders per 1,000 residents. Murder is the willful (non-negligent) killing of one human being by another. We limited our research to cities with 25,000 or more people. Data used for this research are 1) the number of murders reported to the FBI to have occurred in each city, and 2) the population of each city."
Below is the list of the rankings.
Rank City
30 Lake Worth, FL
29 Charleston, WV
28 Harrisburg, PA
27 Kansas City, MO
26 East Point, GA
25 Chicago, IL
24 San Bernardino, CA
23 Elkhart, IN
22 North Charleston, SC
21 Memphis, TN
20 Orlando, FL
19 Goldsboro, NC
18 Jackson, MS
17 Petersburg, VA
16 Cleveland, OH
15 Newark, NJ
14 Compton, CA
13 Wilmington, DE
12 Danville, VA
11 Salisbury, NC
10 New Orleans, LA
9 Detroit, MI
8 Flint, MI
7 Baltimore, MD
6 West Memphis, AR
5 Gary, IN
4 St. Louis, MO
3 Camden, NJ
2 Chester, PA
1 East St. Louis, IL
