Local communities seeing resurgence of meth

Tonight on FOX13 News at 9, hear how local communities are cracking down on the resurgence of meth and the powerful message from a former addict.

Meth is back.

Just ask any drug addict and narcotic officer about the presence of methamphetamine that’s what you will probably hear.

State lawmakers across the Mid-South and nation tried to marginalize the existence of the drugs by regulating the over the counter medicines used to manufacture it in so-called “shake and bake houses”.

It might have worked have nationally but the supply supplemented by super meth labs operating in Mexico.

Law enforcement told FOX13 those labs are producing meth that is cheaper and deadlier than before and it is starting to pour into some communities in the U.S.

FOX13 wanted to find out how bad is the meth problem in the Mid-South. FOX13 found the drug has not made a resurgence in the Memphis area but in smaller counties, it is big deal.

The Sheriff of Alcorn County, Mississippi told FOX13 ”It is huge. It is huge right now and Alcott County. I would say 80 to 90 percent of our arrests for drugs are meth-related. Again on top of that, the majority of our crimes being committed in Alcorn county are meth-related. “

FOX13 obtained data about the meth arrest and seizures across the Mid-South and found the number increasing by more than 50 percent in some states.

The appearance of this designer drug is starting to tax the resources of smaller police departments.





