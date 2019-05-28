0 Local community leaders, residents remember life of prominent pastor Ralph White

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Community leaders are remembering the loss of prominent pastor Ralph White.

The South Memphis spiritual leader passed away over the weekend.

RELATED: Pastor Ralph White of Bloomfield Baptist Church has died

FOX13 spoke with a close friend of White who said he will be remembered for his courageous leadership.

Pastor Bill Adkins said his dear friend influenced people all across the city and gave up-and-coming pastors opportunities to preach when others wouldn’t.

He said White encouraged people to do the right thing.

“Ralph knew that he had to do more than just stand behind the pulpit and preach, he knew he had to get in the streets and this is what I loved about him,” said Adkins.

That’s how Adkins remembers his friend, who died over the weekend while giving a eulogy at his church.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

White pastored Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He was a community activist who worked hard to reduce gun violence and encourage city leaders to reestablish the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board.

“He was talking about the police and the police campaign he had worked on and the Citizens Review Board he had worked on – and how important that was to him that there be some oversight in the police actions,” Adkins said.

The civil rights leader was dedicated to helping troubled youth such as Tremaine Wilbourn, the accused killer of Memphis police officer Sean Bolton.

White knew Wilbourn as a troubled teenager. FOX13 interviewed White after in 2015 after he encouraged Wilbourn to turn himself in.

“That saga was over and when we took him there, one of the marshals said, “Hey, you did the right thing,” White said during an interview.

“I’m not surprised that Ralph could talk someone to turning himself in, that was a gift,” Adkins said.

FOX13 also spoke with White when he organized a meeting after a sewage leak by Cypress Creek and McKellar Lake.

At the time, residents said they weren’t getting answers from the city. Adkins said he’s thankful for the legacy his friend leaves behind.

“Thank you, Ralph, for the encouragement that you gave me through the years,” Adkins said. “Thank you, Ralph, for backing me up. Thank you, Ralph, for the spirit that you showed. Thank you, Ralph, for all the contributions that you gave to Memphis.”

It’s not exactly clear how the 71-year-old died, but sources said it’s possible he had a heart condition.

Services for White are as follows:

Visitation/wake – Friday, May 31, 4-6 p.m. followed by a memorial service from 6-7:30 p. m. at Bloomfield Church, 123 South Parkway West

The Home Going Celebration – Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m. at First Baptist Broad Church, 2835 Broad

© 2019 Cox Media Group.