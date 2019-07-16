Local company facing allegations of discrimination, unfair treatment of black employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A controversy is brewing over the treatment of sanitation workers.
Teamers working at Republic Services said they are fighting back against discrimination.
Black employees in Memphis and Millington have filed charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over unfair treatment.
Intentionally short paychecks, meritless discipline, and abrupt changes to work start times and locations are some of the conditions workers said make conditions hostile and malicious for black drivers.
Ray Crawford, an employee of nine years, said it echoes struggles of the past.
“It’s just the shame, the same thing Dr. King – we still going through the same thing all these years later,” he said.
Crawford told FOX13 he is a victim of meritless discipline – once after a cardboard box fell from his truck during a route, and a write up after he called the company about his own issues with service pickup after weeks of issues.
“I was on my own time, and I was written up for it,” Crawford said.
Republic Services issued the following statement regarding the allegations to FOX13:
"Republic Services believes that an engaged, diverse and inclusive workforce is essential to our success. While we are unable to comment on ongoing legal matters, Republic Services affirms our commitment to fostering a workplace that is safe and free from discrimination, harassment, intimidation and retaliation. Our people are the heart of our company, and we take pride in providing all employees with competitive compensation and benefits. Republic Services was recently named as one of Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies for the third year in a row, and is a certified Great Place to Work."
