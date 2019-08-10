Local corrections officers arrested for 'illegal narcotic activity,' officials say

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Two corrections officers in Tipton County have been arrested for being involved in illegal narcotic activity.
Friday morning at 5:20, off-duty corrections officer Amanda Jones, 37, was taken into custody by deputies following an undercover drug operation. Investigators said they noticed Jones with schedule II narcotics during an illegal drug transaction.
Officials said Jones was off-duty at the time of her arrest.
At this time, there is no evidence showing Jones participated in illegal activity while she was working as a corrections officer.
Tipton County has fired Jones as a corrections officer. She's currently being held with no bond pending an investigation.
Investigators also arrested corrections officer Taras Baker, 25, during the incident. He was arrested for simple possession of marijuana.
Bakers has also been fired as a correction's officer. He has posted a $1,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on August 30.
Sheriff J.T. "Pancho" Chumley with Tipton County released a statement:
"We are disappointed and disgusted… However, the tainted actions of these two individuals involved in this incident do not reflect the hard work and integrity of the men and women of this office as a whole."
If you have any information on this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300. You can leave anonymous tips on the Tipton County tip411 app, or text 'Tipton' to 874711.
