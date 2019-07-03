Local daycare catches on fire overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department was called to a local daycare early Tuesday morning.
According to MFD, the Wee Wisdom Daycare, located on the 400 block of W. Peebles, caught on fire around 2 a.m.
The fire department was able to put the flames out by the time FOX13 crews arrive on the scene.
There were no injuries.
MFD has not released what sparked the fire.
