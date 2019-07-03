  • Local daycare catches on fire overnight

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department was called to a local daycare early Tuesday morning. 

    According to MFD, the Wee Wisdom Daycare, located on the 400 block of W. Peebles, caught on fire around 2 a.m. 

    The fire department was able to put the flames out by the time FOX13 crews arrive on the scene. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    There were no injuries. 

    MFD has not released what sparked the fire. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories