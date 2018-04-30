Local daycare under investigation by DCS following child abuse, neglect charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Department of Children’s Services told FOX13 Monday afternoon they are investigating a local daycare center after receiving reports of child neglect.
Trending stories:
- Police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
- ‘Daddy, I can’t see’: 8-year-old dies after soccer practice
- Indictment: Memphis child died after being whipped with cable cord
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The location of where the issues are happening is at the Trafalgar Village Baptist Day Care and Preschool located at 6161 Summer Ave.
The DCS released this statement to FOX13 about the investigation:
Our Special Investigations Unit began an investigation today.
DCS’ responsibility is to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect, and because those cases are child-specific, confidentiality laws prevent us from going into details. By policy, our investigations are typically complete within 60 days.
FOX13's Marius Payton is digging into this investigation and working to talk with parents about this. See a full report, LIVE on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}