Local daycare under investigation by DCS following child abuse, neglect charges

    By: Marius Payton

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Department of Children’s Services told FOX13 Monday afternoon they are investigating a local daycare center after receiving reports of child neglect.   

     The location of where the issues are happening is at the Trafalgar Village Baptist Day Care and Preschool located at 6161 Summer Ave. 

    The DCS released this statement to FOX13 about the investigation:

    Our Special Investigations Unit began an investigation today.

    DCS’ responsibility is to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect, and because those cases are child-specific, confidentiality laws prevent us from going into details. By policy, our investigations are typically complete within 60 days.

