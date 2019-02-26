0 Local deputies warning residents of jury duty scam

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a phone scheme.

Deputies said someone is calling people and telling them they missed jury duty and that they need to pay lots of money.

The sheriff’s office has received five or six calls from people who fell for it Monday afternoon.

The scary part is these callers are tricking their victims by making it look as if their calls are coming right from the sheriff’s office.

When Deputy Alex Coker called the scammer number, the answering service said, “You have reached the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office – warrants processing, courts and civil service division.”

The scammers tell people they missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Then the callers convince people to pay $1,000 to clear their name.

“They use our information, they use our deputies’ names and it’s very convincing,” said Coker.

The callers instruct the victims to go to the sheriff’s office, then ask for their credit card information to prevent them from being arrested.

The scammers tell the victims to wait for a deputy as they process their information, but the deputy never shows up.

“They say, ‘Give us the credit card number and we won’t send someone to your house to arrest you.’ And they’ll do it and get scammed,” said Coker.

Coker called the scammer number, but no one answered.

“Just want to let you know you are on FOX13 News tonight. You are going to be busted, be aware. Thank you,” said Coker.

He said deputies are looking at surveillance video outside the sheriff’s office just in case a scammer tries to show up.

Deputies said it’s always important to call the sheriff’s office or court if you have any doubts about a phone call.

They emphasize it’s always a red flag when someone calls and demands money.

