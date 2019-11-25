0 Local dietitian offers healthy tips for Thanksgiving dinner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We are just three days away from turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings but health experts want to remind you that you can maintain a healthy diet while enjoying some of your holiday favorites.

Thanksgiving is a special time of the year filled with friends, family and lots of your favorite foods, but before you dig in, dietitians want you to stay healthy.

"The first tip is to eat breakfast," said Kristen Chambers, Registered Dietitian. "Something small but satisfying. So that when you arrive at your gathering, you're not starving."

Chambers is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Hospital.

She said when you skip out on breakfast and wait until Thanksgiving dinner, you may overindulge.

"You can indulge in anything, but just small amounts," Chambers said.

It's important to practice portion control when you're making your plate for Thanksgiving.

For example, if you're preparing a portion of meat, measure it by the palm of your hand.

Another tip is to make some of your favorite recipes healthier by incorporating some substitutions.

"You can use substitutes in place of regular sugar," she said. "You can use low-fat yogurt or fat-free sour cream in place of your creamy dishes."

Chambers said a lot of the health issues she sees in the hospital everyday stem from poor food choices and lack of exercise.

"Moderation is key, regular physical activity," she said. "You can still enjoy all your favorite foods just in moderation."

One last tip for your Thanksgiving dinner, go for a walk as a family to burn off some calories.



