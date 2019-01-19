0 Local disabled federal employee struggling to find work during government shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A disabled Mid-South federal government worker said she doesn’t have many options for temp work.

That woman told FOX13 she knows that several other disabled federal workers are left to make a tough decision to wait out the shutdown or find new work.

Vesti Fletcher is no ordinary federal government employee.

She’s been in a wheel chair for most of her life, but she said she’s been working since the age of 16.

"This is the first time I have ever had to go three weeks almost four weeks without working or having a pay check,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said she’s been an employee at the Internal Revenue Service in Memphis for 8.5 years.

She said she last went to work the Friday before Christmas.

Fletcher isn’t one of the almost 1,000 Memphis IRS workers that have been recalled back to work without pay.

"I love the job that I do but at the end of the day I have a daughter to take care of, and I have to take care of myself and I just have to do what I have to do,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said in the past weeks she updated her resume and sent it out to find temp jobs.

However, she said the process of finding temp work is challenging for her.

"My situation is a little different because I can't go to a warehouse and load any boxes,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said since leaving work in December, she hasn’t received any information from the government on when she’ll be able to return to work.

"I feel betrayed actually. That is exactly how I feel: betrayed,” Fletcher said.

