0 Local Dreamers await Supreme Court ruling for DACA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of undocumented people, known as Dreamers, are pursuing higher education in the Mid-South.

Now they're awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court to find out if the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, will be ending.

A student at the University of Memphis spoke to FOX13 about the hurdles he had to overcome because of legal status and what DACA means to him.

Brandon has lived in the United States since he was four.

"We are normal people who like to do normal things who have jobs and have families who want to live a happy and fulfilled life which I feel like that's the goal of everyone in America," said Brandon.

The chance that DACA could end has Brandon thinking about his uncertain future.

"The political climate, it was definitely scary. It is very shaky and there is no certainty. There is no guarantee. Things could end just like that," he said.

Brandon is just one among hundreds of Dreamers in the Mid-South.

Butterflies with messages of solidarity written on them now hang at the University of Memphis.

Those butterflies are cards signed by students in support of DACA students.

The University of Memphis also has 57 Opportunity Scholars.

Opportunity Scholarships are a program that helps pay for tuition for DACA students through private donations because state law doesn't allow DACA students to receive in-state tuition due to their legal status.

Christian Brothers University is also home to more than 100 DACA eligible students.

In a recent tweet, President Trump referred to Dreamers as "hardened criminals."

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from "angels." Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Brandon said that just doesn't fit.

"That is a very narrow mindset and that way of thinking negatively impacts out entire community because we are not that," he said. "It alienates us even further."

There are more than 800,000 people who are permitted in the U.S. under DACA.

The Supreme Court's ruling could come as early as January or not until June.

