Local drug dealer gets 18 years after buyer overdoses and dies

A Bartlett man admitted to selling fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the victim's death.
Blake Nabors, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday after he pled guilty to facilitation of second-degree murder involving the distribution of fentanyl.
Fentanyl is considered a highly potent opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, many times stronger than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Investigators said Samuel Baudean, 25, died on March 23, 2017, several hours after ingesting the heroin-and-fentanyl mix he bought from Nabors.
Companions of the victim said he appeared to be sleeping in the front seat of a vehicle where they left him, but that after checking on him several times they realized he was no longer breathing, the District Attorney's Office said.
They took him to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett where he was pronounced dead.
