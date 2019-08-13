Local elementary school canceled Wednesday due to air conditioning issues

Millington, Tenn. - A Millington elementary school will be closed Wednesday due to air conditioning issues.
E.A. Harrold Elementary transported their students to the Millington Performing Arts Center to protect the safety of the students during the outage Tuesday.
>>'EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING' with partly cloudy skies for the Mid-South
Activities were planned for the entire student body, and the high school cafeteria provided lunch to the children.
Officials said a district notice went out to parents and students. Authorities said students could be checked out without affecting the child's attendance.
Students were transported back to EAH for regular school dismissal, and all activities before and after school are canceled as well.
Vendors are currently onsite working to fix the problem.
Millington officials said, "With the extreme heat, our number one concern is the safety and well-being of all students."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 5-hour span in Memphis
- After arrest of Curtis Watson, what are Tennessee officials doing with $57K reward?
- Authorities investigating after 11-month-old found at Memphis apartment, pronounced dead at hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}