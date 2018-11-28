Local elementary school closed for weeks due to heating issues

A local elementary has been plagued with heating issues which are keeping children at home and out of the classroom
FOX13 reported on November 13 that Georgian Elementary School was closed due to a broken heating system.
According to Chief of the Achievement School District, a broken water boiler has caused the issue.
The district also said Shelby County Schools is responsible for the repairs.
As owner of the building and the entity responsible for major repairs, Shelby County Schools has worked diligently with the ASD through all of the processes involved with locating, purchasing, receiving delivery, and installing the boilers at these school locations. SCS has made every effort to shorten this process inclusive of having crews working over weekends and during holiday breaks.
