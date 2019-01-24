Local elementary school closed Thursday due to heating system issues

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County school will be closed Thursday due to heating system issues.
According to SCS officials, Sheffield Elementary is experiencing “issues with the heating system.”
Because of that, the SCS school will be closed on Thursday.
They said crews have been working throughout the day will continue through the night. However, they do not expect the repairs to be completed in time for the start of school.
District officials said they understand “this creates an inconvenience to our families but we cannot allow our students to be in a conditions that may impact their well-being.”
