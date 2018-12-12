Local elementary school dismissed early after bomb threat, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD told FOX13 Cornerstone Prep, Denver Campus, has been dismissed after a threat earlier today.
Details surrounding the threat are limited at this time, however a representative with the school says MPD arrived shortly after 3 p.m. Class normally ends for the school at 3:45 p.m.
Police are currently checking the area near the 1900 block of Frayser Blvd.
More than 700 students and staff members were evacuated from the school.
No suspect has been located at this time. No injures have been reported at this time.
Investigators have confirmed that this was a bomb threat.
Angie Cramer, Public Relations for Cornerstone Prep Denver gave the following statement -
"We have plans in place, safety protocol that we hope we never have to use - but today those went into action. Police did their job, staff did their job, and everyone is safe."
