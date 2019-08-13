Local elementary school facing air conditioning issues, transfers students to another building

Millington, Tenn. - A Millington elementary school is facing air conditioning issues this morning.
E.A. Harrold Elementary has transported their students to the Millington Performing Arts Center to protect the safety of the students during the outage.
Activities are being planned for the entire student body.
The high school cafeteria will provide lunch to the children.
Officials said a district notice has gone out to parents and students. Authorities said students can be checked out without affecting the child's attendance.
Students will be transported back to EAH for regular school dismissal.
Vendors are currently onsite working to fix the problem.
Millington officials said, "With the extreme heat, our number one concern is the safety and well-being of all students."
