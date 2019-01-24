  • Local elementary school to reopen Friday after heating system issues

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County school is set to reopen Friday after being closed Thursday due to heating system issues. 

    According to SCS officials, Sheffield Elementary was experiencing “issues with the heating system.”

    Because of that, the SCS school was closed on Thursday. 

    They said crews worked throughout the day Thursday. 

    District officials said they understood “this creates an inconvenience to our families but we cannot allow our students to be in a conditions that may impact their well-being.” 

