Local elementary school to reopen Friday after heating system issues

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County school is set to reopen Friday after being closed Thursday due to heating system issues.
According to SCS officials, Sheffield Elementary was experiencing “issues with the heating system.”
Because of that, the SCS school was closed on Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's attorney to announce major motions related to murder trial
- Documents reveal troubling details of former teacher's alleged sexual relationship with student
- Memphis woman identified after stolen car slams into her vehicle, kills her
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
They said crews worked throughout the day Thursday.
District officials said they understood “this creates an inconvenience to our families but we cannot allow our students to be in a conditions that may impact their well-being.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}