Local elementary school will dismiss early for ongoing repairs

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools said a local elementary school will dismiss early today. Alton Elementary and SCS have made the decision to dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
SCS said they began the school day anticipating repairs would be complete, but the decision to dismiss early has been made due to ongoing repairs.
Students will be fed lunch before they leave. Staff will remain on-site to ensure all children are picked up safely.
Normal dismissal procedures will apply and buses will pick up at dismissal time.
We're working to confirm what equipment repairs are being made. Stay with FOX13 News on-air and online for updates.
