0 Local emergency crews prepared for flooding in areas near Mississippi River

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The River Park is under water with the rising Mississippi River. A gate is held together with a chain blocking the entrance.

Mayor Kevin Smith said between the rising Mississippi River and multiple days of rain the entire park is flooded.

“We are anxious to see how high it goes. It’s projected to go 45 feet, but I think it may even go higher maybe,” Smith said.

Smith told FOX13 he spent the week preparing his city for severe weather.

“It is all hands on deck, that’s exactly right,” Smith said.

On Monday he reorganized the city’s emergency preparedness committee that consists of people from city and Phillips County.

Smith shared pictures of fire and public works employees preparing drains for the severe weather earlier this week.

“Just haven’t been active in years so one of the things that came out of that meeting Monday was that we needed better communication, make sure we are all ready and poised in case something does happen,” Smith said.

Mayor Smith told FOX13, city and county leaders are monitoring the water level extremely close.

“We all have bad infrastructure. We are not investing in our infrastructure like we should do. Checking our bridges and our roads, our levees,” Smith said.

Smith said the emergency preparedness committee agreed to have firemen ready to go with boats just in case of major flooding.

Smith said city workers continuously monitoring drains around the city will also be key to keep flooding under control.

FOX13 spoke to members of emergency crews, and they are advising people to also be aware of mud sliding from the hills due to all of the rain.

