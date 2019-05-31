0 Local family devastated after 2-year-old girl accidentally drowns during pool party

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Loved ones are mourning after a 2-year-old girl accidentally drowned at a pool party in Mississippi.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and the child’s father hopes this story will help someone else who has lost a loved one.

FOX13 spoke with the girl’s father, David Moneymaker. He said it started when the family was planning a pool party on May 25. Shortly after, they realized something wasn’t right.

The drowning happened in the family’s backyard in the 900 block of East Cox Road in Marshall County last Saturday.

He and his wife removed the pool this week because it brought back too many emotions.

“She opened the gate right here, it’s just like the gate right there. She went up on the deck and I can only imagine what happened,” Moneymaker said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He told FOX13 his 2-year-old daughter, Kara Moneymaker, managed to go outside their home and open two safety gates that led to the pool in the backyard.

“She already had her bathing suit on because we were all going to go swimming that day. I had just got the pool fixed,” the victim’s father said.

The family was planning for a holiday party that day.

Loved ones began an extensive search after noticing Kara was missing. They said her body was later found hidden by floats and pool toys.

“I wanted so bad when I got to the hospital for it to be a close call, but it wasn’t God’s will,” Moneymaker said.

Moneymaker said Kara’s favorite toy was her Jeep and bicycle.

Family said the child was their rock. So, it was no coincidence that they found a rock in their driveway this week shaped like a heart.

“I’ve been praying that God would give me some kind of sign. They always talk about God is your rock and so that’s about as much of a sign that I could ask for,” said Moneymaker.

Family members started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Kara’s funeral, which is Saturday morning.

The visitation took place Friday.

So far, they have raised more than $11,000.

To visit the campaign and donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.