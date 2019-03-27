0 Local family wants answers after finding dog beaten to death with rope around its neck

ALCORN CO., Miss. - An Alcorn County family said their dog was beaten and dragged after disappearing for weeks.

Boodro, a 4-year-old Boxer, was found with a rope around his lifeless body three weeks after he disappeared.

Selina Hastings told FOX13 her children are shattered over their dog’s death. Boodro, she said, was like a family member.

The pictures of Boodro’s lifeless body were so graphic that we had to blur them out.

Hastings said she doesn’t know what kind of person would do this.

“Our biggest fear is that if someone can do that to an animal, is a child next or an elderly person next?” Hastings said.

Boodro disappeared three weeks ago and then turned up on Sunday, bloodied on the side of a county road not too far from home.

His lifeless body was found with a rope around it. Hastings then had to explain it to her kids.

“Well our oldest daughter was with us when we found him and the only thing we can say is she wanted to know why. And the only thing you can say is there are some sick people out there and some really cruel people,” Hastings said.

Hastings told FOX13 someone even took Boodro’s name plate off his collar. She believes it may have been taken as a trophy by someone who used him in a dog fight.

“His injuries looked like something you would see out of a horror movie,” said Hastings.

Hastings said there is a $600 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The sheriff’s office told FOX13 they are investigating but do not have any leads.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.