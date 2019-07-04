0 Local festival provides resources for homeless Mid-South residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds walked away with free meals, clothes and haircuts at the Forgotten Soul Summer festival today in Midtown.

The event caters to those who are homeless.

FOX13 spoke with a mother of three who said she is one paycheck away from being on the streets.

Samantha Turner was homeless four years ago and sometimes left sleeping under a bridge.

Her biggest fear is repeating the cycle.

“Being homeless and a woman, there was three places to go, The Sisters, the Salvation Army or nowhere,” she said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Turner, who’s a mother of three, struggled to provide for her family after she lost her job four years ago.

She said they spent many nights sleeping on the streets, and when it was daylight, they camped outside of restaurants.

“I was pregnant with him and my oldest was two and when we first got homeless and it was hard because it was a struggle to make sure he has food,” Turner said.

Tina Byrd, who works at the House of Mtenzi, said her office serves about 100 homeless people a week.

By providing food, clothing and hosting events like this.

The Forgotten Soul Summer Festival was hosted in Midtown on July 4, to help hundreds of people like Turner and her family who are homeless or one paycheck away from sleeping under a bridge.

“More so, these people, they really do need our help cause they’re out here on the streets and then also with the homeless shelter, they don’t have enough space,” Byrd said.

Turner said that a meal can go a long way for her family. She only brings home a little less than $900 a month and her fiancé was just diagnosed with Stage Four cancer.

“It’s a struggle, even now with us finding an apartment, if I don’t find something to do, some kind of work like cleaning houses, babysitting, we’d be homeless again,” she said.

The House of Mtenzi is always in need of donations. Right now, the biggest items they need are clothes and hygiene items.

When FOX13 emailed Shelby County Schools, a spokesperson said there are currently more than 1,940 students who identified as homeless or unaccompanied. That’s up nearly 600 students compared to last year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.