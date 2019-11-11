0 Local fire chief warns about the dangers of alternative heat sources

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, which leave some people worrying about they will heat their homes.

The efforts some people do to keep warm can put their lives at risk.

FOX13 spoke with fire officials to get a break down of the those dangers people risk during colder months.

Olive Branch Deputy Fire Chief Ken Givens told us this is the time of year they see those fire dangers spike.

Among the big ones here in the Mid-South, space heaters and barbecue grills.

Deputy Chief Givens said space heaters can be trouble without a doubt, as what you store near them.

"We don't need to be storing combustibles near them," he said. "We need to keep those things three feet away at a minimum, and we shouldn't uh be using BBQ grills inside the home just because it's cold outside."

Another cause of trouble can be anything you plug a heating appliance into.

"Absolutely don't overload the circuit," Givens said. "Each socket in your house has two receptacles, that is what it is meant for."

"So, if you put a surge protector on there make sure it is not overloaded.

He advised to also be careful when it comes to heating outside of the home.

"Fire pits," he said. "Keep them fifteen feet away from any structures or from any gas fired appliances such as heaters.

The fire department asked us to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors if you didn't do it when the time changed.



