0 Local funeral home looking to help victims of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The pain stemming from the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings is still fresh.

A Mid-South funeral home is gathering messages and names in a book to give to the victims of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

The roller family funeral home off Austin Peay and in West Memphis will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for people to sign their register book.

The manager will send each family a copy of the messages and names inside the book.

You can stop by the locations until Thursday. They plan to send them off on Friday.

31 people were killed over the weekend during the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

The Roller family funeral home wants to help by giving each victims family a meaningful message.

"We have shown who we are in the Mid-South and Delta as people to come together in our little part of the world," said manager Jason Johnston. He knows what it's like to help grieving families, it's part of his career.

"I was always told when you quit feeling you need to look for another job."

His heart goes out to the victims. That's why he's asking people to write a simple note or even their signature.

People can stop by their locations off Austin Peay or in West Memphis.

"This hopefully will be another extension of help to the community to be able to say goodbye to these innocent victims," said Johnston.

Several people have already signed the book.

Johnston hopes this small act of kindness will make a difference for the families as they mourn their loved ones.

"The grieving process continues. It actually begins in its depth when they walk away from the grave or crematory. When they walk away from those places, and they go home and it's silent all of a sudden from this terrible act"

People can stop by Roller Family Funeral Home off 201 Pine St in West Memphis and 3651 Austin Peay Highway in Memphis from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Thursday to sign the register book.

If you want to email a message send it to staff.wmemphis@rollerfuneralhomes.com

