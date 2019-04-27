0 Local group fighting to save Winchester Bowl from closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of Memphis residents is fighting to save Winchester Bowl.

The bowling alley has been a staple in the Oakhaven community for 40 years and next week, the business is shutting down as the owner searches for a buyer to keep it a bowling alley.

RELATED: Winchester Bowl closing its doors later this month

The Tennessee Junior High Rollers bowling league has called this place home for nearly 20 years.

“I’ve taken a lot of losses in here just like I’ve taken a lot of wins,” said Jada Horn, of Tennessee Junior High Rollers.

Horn has been bowling at Winchester Bowl with the league for more than 10 years and now her passion is paying off with a full ride to college.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Gary Faulkner Jr. came out of this center and I always watched him and he did the same thing and I knew this was something I wanted to do,” she said.

Horn is one of 50 students over past two decades with the league to earn bowling scholarships.

But this opportunity may be cut short for next generation as Winchester Bowl closes its lanes on April 30.

“It’s definitely sad. This is the bowling alley that made me,” said Horn.

The owner, Andy Bartholomy who now lives in Missouri, told FOX13 sales have declined and the alley needs a local owner who knows Memphis to revive it.

“After 20 years of operating we believe Winchester Bowl has the best chance of surviving/thriving if ownership becomes local. We are pricing Winchester for sale in such a way to give the next owner the best opportunity to succeed,” said Bartholomy in a statement to FOX13.

Families said the bowling alley wasn’t perfect. There was a deadly shooting in the alley’s parking lot last month.

But Horn’s mother believes crime would only go up without the alley.

“Because there’s nothing positive here. This gave families an opportunity to come out not just the league bowlers, but families and we’ve seen families just enjoy bowling,” said Marie Horn. “And if it’s taken away it’s like what is it going to be replaced with?”

Now she’s hopeful a new owner can beef up security and the alley’s standards.

“There is a responsibility on the community as well that we have to take ownership. If someone takes this and invests in it then the community has to be willing to appreciate that someone kept it here and we’re going to take care of it so this is our place to enjoy,” said Marie Horn.

Bartholomy said he’s selling Winchester Bowl for $950,000 and the bowling alley will remain on the market through the end of the summer.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.