0 Local group preparing community members for impending ICE raids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Earlier this week, President Donald Trump communicated over Twitter that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will begin removing illegal immigrants from the country on Sunday.

Leaders in Memphis’ Latino community said the president’s tweet is alarming to many families in that community.

They told FOX13 they can only hope this weekend remains peaceful.

Trump tweeted Monday regarding the impending ICE raids in several cities across the country.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The tweet announced the possibility of millions of people being departed or put in detention camps.

Maricio Calvo from Latino Memphis told FOX13 this tweet is opening the door to possible civil rights violations.

“Memphis is not the ideal city because there are bigger fish to catch on the west coast or the east coast. At the same time, it’s a city to easily racially profile people,” Calvo said.

Calvo said he finds it very interesting the president’s tweet came one day before he launched his reelection campaign.

"If it does happen, I will say it is racially motivated and politically motivated,” Calvo said.

According to Latino Memphis, they have been in contact with people in the community offering resources so that people know their rights.

"People are terrified. How do I personally feel? I don't think much is going to happen. Law enforcement doesn't typically announce anything like that. It would be foolish,” Calvo said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 that SCSO will continue to stand against participating in any immigration round-up.

